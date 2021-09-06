Adam Rank's five bold predictions for 2021 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Adam Rank's five bold predictions for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Adam Rank's five bold predictions for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens workout former UGA football RB Elijah Holyfield following several injuries at the position
Michigan football will be without its best WR, Ronnie Bell, for the rest of the season. Here's how the Wolverines can try to fill that void.
The Saints’ signings of receiver Chris Hogan and quarterback Trevor Siemian were reported earlier in the day. But the transactions report delivered more moves. The Saints also signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams. Adams, a former third-round choice of the Packers, was released by the Patriots in final cutdowns. The Saints won’t have defensive tackle David [more]
Andrew Thomas picked up right where he left off in 2020 against the Patriots, allowing three pressures in a five-play span and constantly getting bullied.
As Deshaun Watson has been largely absent from the practice field, the Houston Texans have named Tyrod Taylor their Week 1 starting quarterback.
ESPN releases updated college football power rankings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
The Ravens are looking into some former All-Pros.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.v
Baltimore Ravens vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
The Raiders drafted three players in the third round of the 2020 draft. Two of them have been let go without ever playing a regular-season snap for the franchise. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse. The move could be a transaction to clear a space to officially add [more]
On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether he has spoken to Patriots coach Bill Belichick about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. Jones, in a roundabout way, said that Newton can be evaluated without speaking to Belichick. As one source with extensive experience evaluating NFL personnel explained it, the current issue with Cam is his [more]
Different potential reasons for Cam Newton's release continue to trickle in.
Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
College football Week 1 roundup with the winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.
NFC NORTH CHICAGO BEARS