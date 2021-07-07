Adam Rank: Tyquan Lewis will be Colts’ 2021 breakout star

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis was predicted to be the team’s breakout star in 2021 by Adam Rank of NFL.com.

“2021 breakout star: Tyquan Lewis, defensive end. Lewis made some great strides last season, racking up four sacks and eight tackles for loss. But the Colts need him to continue on an upward trajectory. I have high hopes for the Colts’ defense this year, but we will get to that in a moment.”

Lewis will hold a vital role in the Colts defense during the upcoming season. In a contract year, Lewis will be working on both the edge and the interior for the Colts, essentially replacing Denico Autry.

Lewis has steadily come along since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. In 2020, Lewis recorded 4.0 sacks and 25 total pressures on 40.2% of the defensive snaps.

The Colts did draft Dayo Odeyingbo out of Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2021 draft, but he’s working his way back from Achilles surgery. His skill set also fits that versatility role.

That said, Lewis should be a starter on the edge when the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks rolls around, giving him the chance to hold a significant role along the defensive line.

Lewis is entering a big year in which he will try to earn another contract with the team that drafted him and if he winds up being that breakout star, it’s likely he’ll get that.