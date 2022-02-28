Adam Rank spotlights players who should stay, leave their current situation
NFL Network's Adam Rank spotlights players who should stay, leave their current situation. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Detroit joins Green Bay and Washington as finalists to host the 2024 NFL draft event
The Steelers interviewed Eagles scouting head Andy Weidl for their vacant GM job. By Dave Zangaro
The Steelers interviewed #49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon for GM job.
Our rookie season reviews continue with a look at #Chiefs C Creed Humphrey, who had the best season of all 2021 draft picks.
Our friends at @TheDraftWire updated their mock draft projections ahead of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Here is who the #Chiefs came away with:
Stanford HC David Shaw said former Colts QB Andrew Luck is 'doing better than all of us combined.'
The news, as broken on Monday’s PFT Live, that the Dolphins had planned to pursue Sean Payton to coach the team and Tom Brady to play quarterback, entails many layers and levels. Let’s focus, for now, on the wrinkle that the Dolphins sought permission from the Saints to speak to Payton, and that the Saints [more]
Does Thielen have a point?
His long-time NFL broadcast-booth partner has bolted Fox for ESPN. Will Joe Buck follow Troy Aikman? That’s the next big domino to fall in this game of broadcast bingo. (Sorry to mix board-game metaphors. But, hey, that’s Life.) Buck has one year left on his contract with Fox. Via Andrew Marchand of the New York [more]
With the NFL Combine finally here, Thor Nystrom drops Mock Draft 2.0, a mega 3-round extravaganza (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Curious to know what Brooks thought about the pace of play today.
The Vikings have a new G.M. and coach but, for now, the same quarterback. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the former coach and the current quarterback had reached the limit of their relationship. Via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, Mike Zimmer “complained openly in coaching meetings about [Kirk] Cousins” last season. Graff adds that “some of [more]
Crissy Froyd dives in on three lesser-known quarterbacks at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
Michigan quarterback, JJ McCarthy fans the flames of an already heated rivalry with Ohio State.
Kyler Murray has let the Cardinals know exactly what he’s looking for: A new contract. Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement saying Murray wants a new deal and has gave the Cardinals “a detailed contract proposal” outlining exactly what he’s looking for. No details of the proposed contract were mentioned in the statement, but [more]
CBS Sports' latest mock draft has the Jets moving back 10 spots in the first round and trading the 10th pick to the Steelers.
All four projected No. 1 seeds lost on Saturday, paving the way for Baylor to jump ahead and steal a top seed in the latest bracket projection.
MLB owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement on Dec. 1. Here is the latest...
Team owner Michael Bidwill tried to smooth things over recently but it doesn't appear to be working.
"He has all the tools to eventually be WR1."