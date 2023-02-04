Adam Rank shares his X-factors in Super Bowl LVII
NFL Network's Adam Rank shares his X-factors in Super Bowl LVII.
NFL Network's Adam Rank shares his X-factors in Super Bowl LVII.
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years. As to Brady’s deal, the chickens are [more]
Now that Tom Brady officially has announced his retirement, Steve Young had a word of advice from one Pro Football Hall of Famer to a future inductee.
Dan Orlovsky unleashed a take regarding 49ers great Joe Montana that was so hot, it might have inadvertently scalded him as well.
A full week of coaching Shrine Bowl practices allowed the Patriots to do plenty of scouting, and it appears they came out of Las Vegas particularly fond of three players.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes gives his opinion on what made Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
Should Vic Fangio buy a boat? A house on the beach? Open a little restaurant? The man can do whatever he wants after Stephen Ross opened up his big Dolphin wallet.
One doctor suggested to the New York Post that Carlos Correa has the "worst ankle" he has seen and pulled a "Houdini job" by landing a contract with the Twins.
A recent report suggests that Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates are steering clear of the position because of quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII but it's going to be a busy offseason too. By Dave Zangaro
The Raiders want to trade quarterback Derek Carr. The Packers may be trying to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In both cases, the player is being frozen out of the process, at least for now. It’s a great strategy. If the goal is to not strike a deal for a trade. The Raiders ultimately need to [more]
Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protests made him a target but not only was he right, he was prescient. Kaepernick has been repeatedly proved correct.
Andy Reid will face his former team when he leads the Chiefs against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Here are five things you may not know about the head coach.
The Rams' comeback win over the Bengals went down to the wire, but was the game one of the best Super Bowls in NFL history?
Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”
College basketball predictions for every game along with the schedule, game times, and how to watch on Saturday, February 4th
The Houston Texans make a deal with the Chicago Bears to grab No. 1 overall in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba were at the center of a brawl on Friday that resulted in the ejection of five players.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tee Higgins head into an interesting offseason, one that could lead to a split.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.