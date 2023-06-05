Adam Rank predicts Vikings finish 4th in division

Every offseason, many analysts predict the NFL schedule as a way to generate conversation during the doldrums of summer. NFL Network’s Adam Rank predicted the record of every team and has the Minnesota Vikings finishing 8-9, which tied for last in the division. The Green Bay Packers are also projected to finish 8-9 with the Detroit Lions at 9-8.

What might be the craziest prediction from Rank is that he has the Chicago Bears going 12-5 this season and winning the NFC North. Last season, Rank projected the Vikings to go 7-10 and they won six more games. On the flip side, he also had the Bears going 10-7 and they only won three games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Predicting the rebuilding Bears to win four more games than the reigning division champion Vikings is a bold choice, but Rank has a history of overvaluing the Bears. He is likely doing the same this year, because they are not a better team on paper than the purple and gold.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire