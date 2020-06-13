Adam Rank predicts 49ers to finish with 12-4 record in 2020 NFL season

49ers fans let NFL Media's Adam Rank have it when he predicted San Francisco to finish with a 3-13 record in 2019. The Faithful consistently reminded Rank of his prediction as the 49ers put together a 13-3 season and advanced all the way to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Rank has reversed course with his prediction for 2020, and now sees the Niners finishing with a 12-4 record. Losses for the 49ers according to Rank would be Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles at home, Week 8 in Seattle against the Seahawks, Week 10 at the Superdome against the New Orleans Saints and a Week 15 date with the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup Rank described as potentially "could be the game of the season."

"12-4, 'taking a step back,' but really, I think this team is better," Rank said (h/t 49ersWebZone). "You think about Jimmy Garoppolo; I know a lot of people wanted to bring in Tom Brady. That was ridiculous. Jimmy Garoppolo is a good quarterback. Raheem Mostert is a good running back. Nick Bosa, obviously, is as good as advertised."

The pundit also explained that he thinks the 49ers are in a better position going into 2020, despite predicting them to finish with a slightly worse record.

"You might feel disrespected. You might feel that I should say 13-3 or 14-2. You probably wish I would say 3-13 again. But here's the thing: To me, the 49ers are in a very similar situation to what the (Kansas City) Chiefs were in last year. The Chiefs, two years ago, No. 1 seed, got knocked off in the AFC Championship Game, then went out and won the Super Bowl. I think it behooves the 49ers to kind of just, 'Alright, don't need to be the No. 1 seed again, and just kind of fly under the radar.' "

A defeat at home to the Eagles would be the most surprising result among Rank's four loss predictions for the 49ers. But if quarterback Carson Wentz is healthy, it's hard to count Philadelphia out against anyone.

Either way, Rank is not interested in giving the 49ers any more bulletin-board material for 2020.

