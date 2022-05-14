Adam Rank lists his Top 4 revenge games to watch in 2022 NFL season
NFL Network's Adam Rank lists his Top 4 revenge games to watch in 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Adam Rank lists his Top 4 revenge games to watch in 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
8:27 p.m. EST: Tampa Bay responds! Ta’amu finds Derrick Dillon for a 50-yard touchdown and it’s just 7-7 in Birmingham with 8:22 in the first. 🚨 TRICK PLAY 🚨@JTaamu10 throws a 50-yard TD to @DerrickDillon4 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gm6c3iyOXz — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) May 14, 2022 8:22 p.m. EST: Touchdown Panthers! It’s Shea Patterson to Joe
It doesn’t take a smoking gun to cause a reasonable person to conclude that the Rams and the NFL lied repeatedly about the planned relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch found one anyone. Or more than one. The publication fought to get access to court exhibits that the league wanted [more]
The New England Patriots have released an undrafted free agent originally from Marlboro, Mass. whom they'd signed earlier this week.
Thor Nystrom ranks every UDFA class in the AFC (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Taylor is getting a major assignment from NBC after 10 months at the network.
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slates were sequenced.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
Pittsburgh’s most recent franchise quarterback is willing to assist the guy who ideally will become the team’s next franchise quarterback. Speaking to reporters at the Steelers’ rookie minicamp, first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett said that Ben Roethlisberger called to say that Roethlisberger would welcome Pickett’s call, if he needs anything or wants to bounce anything [more]
The 49ers played the role of playoff spoiler last season, making it to the Conference Championship as a six seed before losing to the Rams, who would go on to win Super Bowl LVI. The team’s quarterback picture remains unclear heading into 2022, with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both seemingly in contention for the [more]
Steve Stricker holds the lead but John Daly won't be around for the weekend at the PGA Tour Champions major.
The Saudi fallout continues to rip apart golf’s landscape. It was announced on Friday night announced that Phil Mickelson will continue his break from the game and will not defend his USPGA title at Southern Hills next week.
The Packers schedule for the 2022 season is officially out. Think you can see the future? Predict the Packers' win-loss record this year in our poll!
Kay Adams was the Cincinnati Bengals' "Ruler of the Jungle" for the Bengals' Week 14 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium.
Things didn't go too well for Titans WR Treylon Burks in his rookie minicamp debut.
The team just announced several roster moves, all involving receivers.
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Steve Young revealed that he suffered severe separation anxiety that went undiagnosed well into his NFL playing days.
Stephen A. Smith applauds Nets GM Sean Marks for calling out Kyrie Irving.
New Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell wanted to make one thing very clear during a visit with reporters on Friday:
There’s new leadership in Minnesota this season. After eight seasons as head coach, Mike Zimmer has been replaced by Kevin O’Connell, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Rams. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is back for his fifth season as the Viking’s quarterback, along with young star Justin Jefferson at wide receiver. Now that the full 18-week [more]