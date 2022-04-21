Adam Rank, DeAngelo Hall predict Giants' win total for 2022
NFL Network's Adam Rank, DeAngelo Hall predict New York Giants' win total for 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former Philadelphia Eagles DE Vinny Curry agrees to deal with the New York Jets after missing the 2021 NFL season
The odds are in regarding the next destination of 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Via PointsBet, the Jets are the 3-1 favorite to land Samuel. It makes sense, given that the Jets were ready to trade for former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Next on the list, at +400 (4-1) each, are the Packers, Saints, and Eagles. [more]
Peter Schrager pointed out Trent Baalke's love for physical standouts in the combine earlier this month and now has applied that to his latest mock.
New Orleans Saints earn 'B-minus' grade from Bleacher Report for their 2022 offseason moves so far, via @DillySanders:
While the Seahawks were visiting with Mario Addison on Wednesday, one of their defensive linemen from last season was visiting with one of Addison’s former teams. The NFL’s daily wire brings word that Rasheem Green visited the Panthers. Green visited with the Ravens earlier in the offseason. Green was a 2018 third-round pick in Seattle [more]
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why he's surprised WR Kadarius Toney isn't attending voluntary mini camp.
If Clowney makes a decision to return before this year's draft, Berry's options open up greatly with the team's selections:
Liz Loza continues her Rookie Snapshot NFL draft series with the wide receivers. Next up, Jameson Williams!
Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco. If the 49ers grant his request, where will he go? The most obvious trade partner is the Jets. They were ready to trade for Tyreek Hill, and to pay him. He chose the Dolphins instead. There’s also a 49ers connection in New York, with former 49ers defensive coordinator [more]
See who moves up the board in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling
Already at odds with Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns are choosing not to get into a public fight with him. No longer part of Cleveland's future, Mayfield is not participating in the team's voluntary offseason program as the team tries to work out a trade to get rid of the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. On Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski was reluctant to address the polarizing QB at all.
When 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel removed all evidence of the team from his social-media pages, it quite possibly wasn’t an act or a ruse or a negotiating ploy. Samuel may indeed be done with the 49ers. Things took a turn on Tuesday, in two different ways. First, Adam Schefter of ESPN declared on the air [more]
Asante Samuel will forever have issues with Bill Belichick.
It hasn’t taken Davante Adams long to impress the Raiders with his hard work. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said today that Adams has been leading by example with his focus and determination every time he sets foot in the team facility. “Davante is a worker and he comes in with a purpose every day [more]
Trent Brown made a pitch to Deebo Samuel via Twitter.
#49ers WR Deebo Samuel wants out and the #Chiefs are likely to be considered suitors for several reasons.
It'd be hard to argue against the first four players given to the Packers by Dane Brugler in his seven-round mock draft.
Cornerback James Bradberry is not with the Giants at this week’s voluntary minicamp and many people expect he will not be with them come the regular season either. The Giants need cap space to sign their draft class and moving Bradberry off the roster would be an easy route to getting that space. The Giants [more]