Adam Peters: We're real close to decision for No. 2 pick

The Commanders won't be on the clock until next Thursday night, but General Manager Adam Peters expects the team to finalize their plans before things get underway in Detroit.

Peters said at a Thursday press conference that "we’re real close" to making a call on which player they'll select with the second overall pick. Peters added that he doesn't see a scenario where he trades the pick.

That choice is expected to be a quarterback and the Commanders had Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix in for a group visit with the team this week. Peters said the team still needs to do a "debrief" of all their visits and have meetings about the medicals of all the players they're considering before he and head coach Dan Quinn will have a final conversation about their plans.

"We have a few more things," Peters said. "DQ and I will huddle up and probably have an answer sometime next week. I will say this also, you don’t need to make a decision until you need to make a decision. So there’s no rush with that, but I think we’ll have a pretty good idea what we’re doing early next week."

Peters said that he feels pressure to get the pick right and set the Commanders in a better direction after his first draft with the team, so there will be plenty riding on the team's ultimate decision next week.