Adam Peters speaks on upcoming NFL Draft

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — We are one week away from the 2024 NFL Draft taking place in Detroit, Michigan. A draft that will hopefully be franchise-changing for the Washington Commanders.

The team has nine total picks in the draft, including six in the top 100, with the big pick being second overall. A big chance for this franchise to take a step in the right direction, but with that, comes a lot of pressure.

“There is a lot of pressure,” said general manager Adam Peters. “We take this very seriously and that’s why we’ve been working tirelessly on this. We want to do this, obviously, for this organization, but for this region, for this fan base, and for the men, coaches, coaching staff, and players on the field, to get this right.”

There have been a lot of talks as to what the team will do with their No. 2 overall pick. Many are believing that it is down to two players: Jayden Daniels of LSU and Drake Maye of North Carolina. As of right now, no decision has been made.

“We’re real close,” said Peters. “There’s still a few more things in the process that we have to do. There’s no rush with that, but I think we will have a pretty good idea what we are doing early next week.”

Peters was also asked about the possibility of trading the No. 2 overall pick and moving down. Judging by his response, it’s safe to say the Commanders will not be dealing that pick away.

“We feel great about staying at number two,” said Peters. “I don’t see a whole lot of scenarios where we trade down.”

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit, Michigan with the first round. Rounds two and three will be Friday night, with the remaining rounds concluding on Saturday afternoon.

