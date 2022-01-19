Add another name to the list of finalists for the Giants General Manager job.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters will have a second interview for the job. The interview is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Peters joins Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles have also had second interviews with the team. Nine candidates interviewed in the first round and it’s unclear if any of the other six, including Peters’ 49ers colleague Ran Carthon, remain in the running for the position.

Peters has been with the 49ers since 2017 and previously worked for the Broncos and Patriots.

Adam Peters set for second Giants G.M. interview originally appeared on Pro Football Talk