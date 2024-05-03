Adam Peters said Commanders received only one ‘solid offer’ for No. 2 overall pick

The Washington Commanders essentially won the lottery in January by clinching the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. In a quarterback-rich draft, the Commanders had the option of taking one of the top passers or moving back for a haul of picks.

Washington stayed put, choosing LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Other teams noted ahead of the draft that the Commanders didn’t seem interested in moving the pick, which meant general manager Adam Peters had his guy.

That guy was Daniels and Peters told the media last week that the Commanders knew it would be Daniels for a while.

Now that the draft is in the rearview mirror, did Washington have any significant offers on the table?

“I think you’d be surprised, really, in terms of the offers,” Peters said Thursday on “BIG Rock Mornings with Jaxon” on BIG 100.3 in Washington, D.C. “We got, really one solid offer and didn’t even move the needle. It would have taken, it had to move mountains to get us off Jayden.”

If other teams had sensed Washington was interested in dealing the pick, it would have had more choices. The Giants and Vikings each reportedly made overtures to the Patriots for the No. 3 pick. However, the Commanders wisely understood they were in a rare and unique position of finding a franchise quarterback and stayed put.

Picking a quarterback at the top of the draft doesn’t ensure success, but it’s always the right move if you don’t have a franchise passer.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire