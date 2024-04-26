Adam Peters: We knew it was Jayden Daniels for a long time

The Commanders' desire to take a quarterback with the second overall pick in this year's draft was not a secret, but the identity of that quarterback was a question mark over the last few months.

The team spent time with a number of the top prospects at the position, including a much-covered outing to TopGolf that saw Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix all visit with the team at the same time. That led to some thought that the team might be torn on which way to go, but General Manager Adam Peters said otherwise once the pick was in.

Peters said that it "was a process" settling on the choice, but that the decision to go with Daniels was not made on the fly.

"We knew this one for a long time," Peters said on The Pat McAfee Show's broadcast of the draft.

Daniels is now the man in Washington and the success of Peters' run as the team's G.M. will be closely tied to how well he succeeds.