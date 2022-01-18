49ers executive Adam Peters became the ninth candidate to interview for the Giants’ vacant General Manager position, the team announced Monday.

Peters spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara this afternoon by videoconference. The initial interviews with candidates are being conducted remotely.

Peters, 42, is in his first season as the 49ers’ assistant G.M. The 19-year NFL veteran previously spent four years as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Peters joined San Francisco in 2017 after eight seasons with the Broncos. In 2016, he was named the Broncos’ director of college scouting after spending two seasons as the team’s assistant director of college scouting. Peters was a national scout for three years (2011-13) after originally joining the Broncos as a regional scout in 2009.

In 2003, Peters began a six-year tenure with the New England Patriots.

The Giants already have interviewed Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson and vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon.

Adam Peters becomes ninth G.M. candidate to interview with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk