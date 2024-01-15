Adam Peters agreed to five-year deal with Commanders

Word on Friday was that the Commanders had hired Adam Peters as their new General Manager and Monday brings word about a key detail of the agreement.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN had the first report that Peters, who was the assistant G.M. for the 49ers, and the Commanders have agreed to a five-year deal. Peters is expected to officially sign the pact early this week.

Once Peters has signed, the Commanders will be turning their full attention toward their head coaching search. Team owner Josh Harris said he wanted to make the football operations hire before moving onto the coaching search and a report on Monday said that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will interview with the team on Thursday.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik have also reportedly received interview requests from the team.