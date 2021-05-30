Adam Pelech with a Spectacular Goal vs. Boston Bruins
Anthony Beauvillier (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 05/29/2021
TD Garden was at near-full capacity for the first time in more than a year for Saturday night's Game 1 between the Bruins and Islanders. The scene in Boston was fantastic.
The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.
It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.
Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolition of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.
When his Brooklyn Nets travel to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night, Kyrie Irving will make his first appearance in front of the TD Garden faithful since his controversial exit from the Celtics.
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.
Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.
Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.
He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.
Mollie Marcoux Samaan chose to write her senior thesis at Princeton on a historical construct of women in sports and the role golf played. Marcoux Samaan, the athletic director at Princeton the last seven years, was elected Tuesday as the ninth commissioner of the LPGA Tour, and the second woman to hold the position since the LPGA was founded 71 years ago. With a passion for women's sports and a background forging relationships, Marcoux Samaan inherits a tour that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged stronger than ever with a 34-event schedule, record prize money approaching $80 million and joint ownership of the Ladies European Tour.
Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and […]
With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."
Pulisic has proven himself as starter and sub with an assist versus Atleti and a goal and assist over two legs versus Real Madrid, only one of those a start
The Trail Blazers evened the series vs. the Nuggets! It was Norman Powell's world in Game 4, but Jusuf Nurkic stole the show postgame.
Here are the details for the season's longest race.
The Bucks knocked down a Playoff franchise record 22 3pt FGs as they defeated the Heat, 132-98, in Game 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, while Jrue Holiday added 11 points, seven rebounds and a Playoff career-high 15 assists in the victory. Bam Adebayo tallied 16 points and four assists for the Heat in the losing effort. The Bucks lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Thursday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.