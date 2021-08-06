Adam Pelech, Islanders agree to terms on eight-year deal

Adam Pelech high-fives Islanders teammates at bench

The Islanders announced that they've agreed to terms with D Adam Pelech on an eight-year contract.



Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Pelech has been with the Islanders organization since they drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

For his career, Pelech has scored 16 goals and assisted on 59 in 303 games, including four goals and 10 assists last season as the Isles made their way back to the Stanley Cup Semifinals for a second straight year.

He finished second in total ice time during the 2021 playoffs, and has been second in that category for the last three playoff runs.