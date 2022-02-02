Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones says Steelers fans need to stay away from Bengals bandwagon

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the biggest bandwagons in recent memory right now as they head for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, which has even included some Pittsburgh Steelers fans hopping aboard.

But former Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones says Steelers fans aren’t welcome.

“We don’t want none of the Pittsburgh fans jumping on the bandwagon,” Jones told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Dorin Dickerson.

Fair enough. Jones was also asked about the state of the AFC North:

“They just got rid of Big Ben. Only people on our radar right now truthfully is the Ravens because they on and off, they defense needs to be a little better and keep the quarterback healthy through the playoffs, that’s the only thing about it, [Lamar Jackson] hasn’t been healthy through the playoffs.”

A funny note: Jones also said he hopes the Browns sign Baker Mayfield for five more years.

Anyway, this isn’t much of a shocker coming from Pacman given his prior scraps with the Steelers. A large portion of the Bengals fans base undoubtedly agrees with him, too.

Still, while Steelers fans have had plenty of successes to celebrate over the years, it’s not hard to see why some might tip the cap to these Bengals given their fun personalities like Joe Burrow and the desire to see a long-suffering, loyal fanbase finally see some success.

Either way, rest assured everyone will be back to Pacman’s line of thinking for the two AFC North showdowns between the Bengals and Steelers next year.

