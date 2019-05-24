Adam 'Pacman' Jones officially winds up controversial, sometimes infamous NFL career

Adam "Pacman" Jones has long been one of the NFL's most infamous players. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

After a long and tumultuous career, Adam “Pacman” Jones is finally calling it quits.

Jones announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram, where he posted a picture his retirement of a Bentley from a friend.

At many points, it seemed like the 2005 first round pick would not be long for the NFL, but the cornerback and return man turned his career around to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl in separate seasons.

"I'm content,” Jones said to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “I had a hell of a run doing it. I'm at the point where I didn't feel I would be top level if I tried to play now. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family and the kids."

In 12 seasons over 14 years with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos, Jones accumulated 17 interceptions and eight return touchdowns — five on punts, two on picks and one on a fumble.

Jones was the impetus for the NFL’s personal conduct policy

In many ways, the league’s personal conduct is as tough as it is because of Jones.

Within his first two years in the league, Jones was interviewed by police 10 different times, including his involvement in a Las Vegas shooting that led to a man being paralyzed and Jones being charged with felony conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct.

The bevy of off-field incidents led to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspending Jones for the 2007 season, one year after he led the league with three punt return touchdowns. Afterwords, owners called on Goodell to strengthen the league’s power to issue large suspensions.

Jones found a home with the Cowboys in 2008, where owner Jerry Jones suspended the cornerback for two games. However, he only lasted one season after the Cowboys learned he was a suspect in a June 2007 shooting at an Atlanta strip club.

Turning around his career in Cincinnati

After sitting out the 2009 season, Jones eventually landed with the Bengals, where he had a surprisingly fruitful tenure. Although he battled injuries, Jones largely avoided legal trouble, save for a one count of obstructing a police officer in May 2017 that earned him a one-game suspension.

Jones was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in 2014 after leading the league with a 31.3 yard average on kick returns. He made his first Pro Bowl the following year as a cornerback after picking off three passes and forcing one fumble.

The Bengals did not pick up Jones' option for the 2018 season, and he eventually caught on with the Broncos. However, he only lasted seven games before the team released him.

