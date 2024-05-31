Adam Ounas linked with Saudi move following Lille departure

Adam Ounas’ (27) time at Lille OSC has come to an end. Injuries blighted the playmaker’s time at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, however, the Algerian international has also been accused of a lack of commitment in training and a lack of effort. It was for this reason that Ounas spent his final weeks with Les Dogues playing for the reserve team as he wound down his contract at the club.

Last season, Ounas played 22 games for Lille’s first team, netting just once. Over the course of his time at the club, he made 44 appearances, scoring just twice and registering three assists. Ounas, now a free agent, is now on the search for a new club. According to a report from L’Équipe, a move to the Saudi Pro League is on the cards for the Algerian international.

Al-Shabab, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, are all interested in bringing Ounas to the Gulf State this summer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle