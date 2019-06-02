Adam Ottavino talks about his negotiations with the Sox in free agency last winter originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

During MLB's free agent winter, it seemed that Adam Ottavino might have a chance to join the Boston Red Sox. The Northeastern product was one of the best relief pitchers on the market, and with two of the Sox' best bullpen options -- Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly -- hitting free agency, Ottavino, 33, represented a potentially cost-effective replacement for either.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, no deal ever materialized between the two sides and Ottavino ended up signing a three-year, $27 million deal with the New York Yankees. Ottavino recently spoke about the negotiations he had with the Red Sox during the series between the two teams in the Bronx.

"Early on, they were one of the first teams that called," said Ottavino of the Red Sox, per Brandon Chase of The Boston Globe. "But it never really progressed from that point. I think they were kind of looking to see what they were going to do, see where my level of interest was, communicated a little bit initially, then over time it went quiet and they never really jumped back in."

The Red Sox never ended up adding much to their bullpen, instead choosing to spend big on starter Nathan Eovaldi while also re-signing World Series MVP Steve Pearce. By making those moves, the team had little room left in the budget to target a guy like Ottavino.

Ottavino ended up signing with the Yankees to be a part of their stellar bullpen. And so far, he has been superb. The righthander has a 2-1 record and 1.30 ERA in 27 appearances while logging 35 strikeouts over the course of 27 2/3 innings pitched.

Story continues

And against the Red Sox? He hasn't allowed a run while striking out three in 2 1/3 innings. He has certainly done his best to make the Red Sox regret passing on him.

Ottavino's ERA would outrank everyone in the Sox' bullpen, and his strikeout total would tie him for third-most among the team's relievers. At the very least, he could have been a good eighth-inning arm for the team, if not, an option to close games. And that's something the team certainly could sorely use.

While Alex Cora has maintained that the Red Sox are not one arm short in the bullpen, the unit's inconsistency, along with Ryan Brasier's recent struggles, have made the end of games adventurous for the squad. It seems likely that they will target some bullpen help before July's trade deadline if they truly view themselves as a playoff contender.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.