Adam Morrison, Gonzaga's heartbreak kid, lost his mind calling buzzer-beater over UCLA

It took 15 years, but Adam Morrison finally got to experience a Gonzaga tournament win over UCLA.

Morrison was part of the 2005-2006 Gonzaga team that got stunned by UCLA in the Sweet 16. Morrison, the team's star, was left sitting on the court in tears, his college career unexpectedly over.

Now Morrison is a radio broadcaster for Gonzaga, and he was on the mic Saturday night for Gonzaga's mind-melting overtime buzzer-beater over UCLA. He's the guy who unleashes those righteous shouts when Jalen Suggs sinks the game-winning three-pointer from way downtown.

Jalen Suggs' all-time game-winner against UCLA called by Gonzaga's IMG radio team of Tom Hudson and Adam Morrison (yes, that Adam Morrison): pic.twitter.com/DBtqdFjenL — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) April 4, 2021

Morrison's heartbreak

To understand the emotion behind Morrison's cheers, you need to understand what happened between Gonzaga and UCLA way back in the 2006 Sweet 16. No. 3 Gonzaga had a 12-point lead over No. 2 UCLA with six minutes left in the game. Gonzaga scored just five additional points over the final six minutes, while UCLA scored 19.

UCLA won 73-71, having staged one of the most incredible comebacks in NCAA tournament history. Gonzaga was stunned, and the image of a dejected and disappointed Morrison crying on the court was unforgettable.

Gonzaga and UCLA will meet in the Final Four.



15 years ago, @UCLAMBB stunned the Zags with one of the most incredible March Madness comebacks we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/OWRIWrqblB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2021

Saturday night's game could have been another unexpected heartbreak for Gonzaga at the hands of UCLA, but Suggs put a stop to that. And Morrison was thrilled to be on the other side of that kind of game.

TAKE THAT UCLA! These are tears of joy this time. #Gonzaga — Adam Morrison (@AdamMorrison35) April 4, 2021

Gonzaga got revenge for Adam Morrison. pic.twitter.com/b4GaD3xgwz — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 4, 2021

