Adam Mayor: Millwall sign Morecambe winger on 'long-term' contract

Championship side Millwall have signed winger Adam Mayor from Morecambe for an undisclosed fee on a "long-term" deal.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in 67 games for the League Two side, having made his first-team debut in August 2022.

He has played 28 games this season, scoring three times, and follows the loan signings of Michael Obafemi from Burnley and Japhet Tanganga from Spurs.

Mayor is suspended for Millwall's next match, against Hull City on Saturday.

"It's been in the pipeline for a while, but now it's here, I'm excited to get going and push on," he said.

"Out of all the clubs that were in for me, Millwall were the right choice.

"It's a big club. I'm going to be backed by the staff and it's somewhere where I feel that I can develop as well."

