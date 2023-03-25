Adam Larsson with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators

Now this has turned into a crazy tournament.
Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
Mark Cuban plans to file a formal protest to the NBA disputing the odd ATO play in the Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks. What are his odds of winning the protest?
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
USGA CEO Mike Whan was apparently listening to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on his way into the office Friday morning when a conversation piqued him. So, he called in.
The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler won three of the last four holes Saturday to reach the WGC Match Play Championship quarter-finals while Rory McIlroy outdueled Australian Lucas Herbert.Reigning Masters champion Scheffler, who won the Players Championship earlier this month, made a late rally to oust US compatriot J.T. Poston 1 up at Austin Country Club in Texas, where the last eight were set to play Saturday afternoon.
Holly Holm gets one last look at Yana Santos ahead of her UFC return in San Antonio.
Defending champion J.J. Spaun, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama will be making the 80-mile drive from Austin Country Club to TPC San Antonio.
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won his first pole position of the season Saturday and will start out front for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Circuit of The Americas. Byron, the 25-year-old North Carolinian, earned the top starting spot for the NASCAR Cup Series race […]
A referee failed to recognize when a fighter went unconscious, causing a wild scene in the main event of Fury FC 76.
Anthony Volpe strengthened his case for a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster and New York's bats came alive during an 8-3 spring training win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Fla.
Anthony Davis had 37 points and 15 rebounds, and the Lakers beat Oklahoma City 116-111 to help their cause in the playoff race and improve to 37-37.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis took advantage of undersized Thunder on Friday night to finish with 37 points and 15 rebounds in critical victory Friday.
Moses Moody is playing his best basketball this season at the right time, and is ready to help the Warriors in the playoffs once again.
Everything you need to know about Kansas State’s basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament, including a score prediction
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.