Adam Lallana rejoins former club Southampton after leaving Brighton

Southampton have confirmed the re-signing of former playmaker Adam Lallana.

The England international rose to prominence at St Mary’s during an eight-year spell after rising through the ranks.

He joined Liverpool in summer 2014, winning the Premier League in 2020 before a four-year spell with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Now a free agent, Lallana has rejoined his boyhood club on an initial 12-month deal as the Saints prepare for their Premier League return.

“I’m delighted that we could bring Adam back home to where it all began for him,” said manager Russell Martin.

“Adam has the DNA of this club running through him and brings vital experience as we prepare for the Premier League.

“We’re going to need everyone to play a part again this coming season and Adam helps us create real depth and know-how in midfield.”

Southampton will discover their top-flight schedule when the Premier League fixtures are released on 18 June.