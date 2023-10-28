Adam Korsak is up for some big CFL honors

A first season in the Canadian Football League is going along quite well for Adam Korsak. The former Rutgers football punter is off to a strong start to his professional career in the CFL.

Korsak, who won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter in his last season at Rutgers, has picked up where his college football career left off. He has had a good first for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

As a rookie, he has averaged 47.9 yards per punt and had a 90-yard punt in Week 3.

His impressive performance throughout his season has seen Korsak be nominated for two pretty big awards in the CFL Not a bad start to his professional career for the former Rutgers punter:

Congrats to our guy @AdamKorsak on being nominated for Rookie and Special Teams player of the year #ChaseYourLegend pic.twitter.com/NAeNV2z88F — LegendAgency (@ChaseYourLegend) October 27, 2023

At Korsak’s alma mater, things are going along well.

Flynn Appleby, in his first season as Korsak’s replacement, is averaging a solid and steady 41.8 yards per punt.

Of his 32 punts, Appleby has landed 13 inside the 20-yard line. Only one of Appleby’s punts has been a touchback.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire