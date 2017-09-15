Adam Jones injured in fourth quarter, returns

Adam Jones appeared to injure his right elbow in the fourth quarter. Although he missed only a few plays before returning, Jones seemed to have trouble with his right arm.

He tackled Hopkins before the ball arrived after being beaten by DeAndre Hopkins, giving up a 14-yard pass interference penalty. The Texans then began going after Jones.

Jones was injured as safety Shawn Williams plowed into Jones’ right arm after Jones had Hopkins wrapped up. Jones remained on the field in obvious pain.

He was playing in his first game after serving a one-game suspension last week.

The Texans lost two of their top cornerbacks, and Kevin Johnson (knee) and Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) did not return.