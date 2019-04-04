Adam Jones had a fan ejected from a game after fan cursed Jones out

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones will tolerate heckling, but only if it’s respectful. The 33-year-old Jones got a fan ejected from Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the San Diego Padres after that fan began yelling curse words at Jones, according to Zach Buchanan of The Athletic.

Jones explained his reasoning after the game, saying it’s inappropriate to start shouting curse words at players, especially when children are present.

Here's what Adam Jones had to say about asking for a fan to be removed. pic.twitter.com/CvgH3lsaWM — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) April 3, 2019

In his answer, Jones laid out his take on what constitutes acceptable heckling.

“My biggest thing is: Keep the banter polite — we suck, I struck out, the team’s not good. Keep it light, keep it smart. There’s kids in the stadium. But the second you start cussing me out like I’m a little kid, that’s a no-no.”

He later told Buchanan, “Hearing the b-word, f-word, that’s not baseball talk. So ... he gone.”

Jones, who had racist taunts yelled at him at Fenway Park in 2017, said Wednesday’s situation was not the same. He said he just heard cussing and foul language this time around.

Jones added he was disappointed the taunting took place in San Diego, his hometown. He said he heard “ignorant” taunts during Tuesday’s game as well. Jones led off Tuesday’s game with a home run.

While inappropriate taunting has had an affect on Jones, it hasn’t impacted his play this season. Despite signing in mid-March, Jones has a .364 batting average over the Diamondbacks’ first seven games.

Adam Jones had a fan ejected from Wednesday's game. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

