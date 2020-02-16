Adam Jones doesn't buy Carlos Correa's defense of Jose Altuve

In an attempt to defend Jose Altuve from suspicion into why the Astros star didn't want his jersey removed after his walk-off home run in this year's ALCS, Carlos Correa may have created another storm surrounding Houston's sign-stealing scandal.

The Astros have been under siege at the beginning of spring training. Questions about them cheating in 2017 and even beyond that season have been coming in fast, and opposing players haven't held anything back either.

In an interview with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Correa went to bat for his team, ripping Cody Bellinger for accusing Houston of cheating from 2017 to 2019 and claiming the Astros fully deserve the World Series title they won despite flat out cheating.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Then there are the buzzers. While the league has stated it found no evidence of the Astros using buzzers to signal pitches to batters at any point, many players aren't convinced because of Altuve's refusal to let his teammates take his jersey off following his home run against the Yankees.

Correa claimed one of the reasons, along with Altuve's wife not wanting her husband's jersey ripped off, was an unfinished tattoo that didn't look to great.

"So when he's running from third base to home plate, I'm the guy up front," Correa told Rosenthal. "The first one waiting for him. He's like, 'Don't take my shirt off.' The second reason - he doesn't want me to talk about this, but I'm going to say it, is because he's got an unfinished tattoo on his collarbone that honestly looked terrible. It was a bad tattoo, and he didn't want nobody to see it. He didn't want to show it at all."

You can count former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones as one of many who don't buy that story.

I've been watching from a helllllla far... but this one takes the whole cake 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1XFo38w35e — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) February 15, 2020

As bad as the Astros most likely want to move on from all of this, it's hard to see the snarky comments and the vitriol going away anytime soon.

Story continues

And if Correa's story ends up to be false and it's deemed the Astros did in fact use buzzers? Oh boy.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

Adam Jones doesn't buy Carlos Correa's defense of Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington