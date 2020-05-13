Adam Jones calls for baseball's biggest stars to speak out amid MLB's proposed return

Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is calling for some of MLB's biggest stars to speak out, presumably on the league's proposal to return to play in early July.

It's time for the BIG GUYS in MLB to speak up. This is your time to speak. Stop holding your tongue. Ppl follow and listen to you. Not gonna name names cause there's a lot of ppl. Who cares what you make. You earned it. Who cares about backlash!! TIME TO SPEAK THE F UP! — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) May 13, 2020

Jones says now is the time for the big players to step up and voice their opinion. In the tweet, Jones says he's not going call out names because there are a lot of people that he is referring to.

The call to action comes amid MLB's proposal to the players about starting the season at the onset of July. Details that have been reported include a condensed 80-game season, playing in as many ballparks as possible and a pay cut to the players' salaries.

Some disdain has been made of the reduction in salaries. A source to HardBall Talk says "there is going to be a war" if the owners reduce pay further than the agreed measures in March.

Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle is one player that has not been quiet on his opinions on a return to play. Although his concerns are more on the safety of the players and support staff that would be needed for baseball to hold a season.

NBA players, in particular, have been vocal on their league returning and wanting to finish the season.

Jones currently plays for the Orix Buffalos in the Japanese NPB. The league has not announced a plan to start their season from the coronavirus pandemic.

