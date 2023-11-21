Adam Johnson: Nottingham Panthers reschedule two postponed games

Players held their sticks aloft before face-off at an Adam Johnson tribute match on Saturday

Nottingham Panthers have rearranged two games postponed following the tragic death of Adam Johnson.

The 29-year-old suffered a serious cut to his neck from a skate during a Challenge Cup match on 28 October.

The Panthers have withdrawn from that competition, but will play their first Elite League match since the tragedy against Belfast Giants on Sunday.

They have now rescheduled home games against Glasgow Clan and Cardiff Devils for January and February.

The fixture against the Clan, which should have taken place on 31 October, will now be on 24 January.

The Panthers will take on the Devils on 21 February, which should have been played on 4 November.

Any tickets bought for the original dates will be transferable.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have signed Canadian defenceman Simon Despres, who is set to make his debut against Belfast.

The 32-year-old replaces Victor Bjorkung, whose decision not to return to the club was announced on Monday.

"I don't know where hockey will take me moving forward, but I will take all the good memories with me and play in Adam's honour," he said.