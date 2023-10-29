Adam Johnson: Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player dies after throat cut by opponent's blade

Adam Johnson was struck with a blade to the neck - Icon Sportswire

An ice hockey player has died after his throat was slashed by an opponent’s stray boot blade in a freak incident at a match in Sheffield.

Adam Johnson, of Nottingham Panthers, was struck in the neck by Sheffield Steelers’ Matt Petgrave, who appeared to lose his footing after tripping in a prior collision.

Spectators at the Utilita Arena were left in tears as Johnson was seen with blood pouring down his jersey before skating away and subsequently collapsing. On Sunday, Johnson’s mother Kari announced on Facebook that she had lost “half of my heart” as it was confirmed the American had died, aged 29.

Adam's mother Kari posted this photograph of them together - Facebook

His club added in a statement it was “truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield”.

The game was stopped in the 35th minute as Johnson initially received emergency treatment. Team-mates formed a ring around Johnson on the ice in the immediate aftermath before protective screens were raised. Johnson had come into contact with Petgrave’s raised left leg in a coming together near the centre line. Seasoned observers say the kick was unintentional and a host of figures in the game sent messages of support to Petgrave.

David Simms, the match announcer, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Just a horrible night at the arena, tragic. Our thoughts go to Adam’s family, friends and team-mates. Nothing can prepare you for something like this. To Steelers fans, we will do everything we can to ensure Matt Petgrave and the team are looked after in the best possible way.”

He added: “Seeing the players, staff and medical staff from both clubs last night all working together as one was something I will never forget, the effort they all made was outstanding.”

The Panthers added in a statement: “Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership is heartbroken at the news of Adams passing.”

Several thousand were in the crowd for the match and the club said: “Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today’s news”.

The Panthers also expressed gratitude to those who “rushed” to “support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances”.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him,” the club added. “The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called at around 8.20pm before sending two ambulances and a critical care paramedic. Johnson was later taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service rushed to the Utilita Arena - YappApp

One spectator was reported as saying they would “never get over” what they saw. Among dozens of tributes to Johnson online, Rebekah Humphries added: “My thoughts are also with Matt Petgrave. I can’t imagine how he must be feeling. Poor guy will carry this with him for the rest of his life. I hope he gets all the support he needs.”

Shortly after the incident, the 8,000 fans in attendance were “asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency”.

Johnson previously played in North America’s National Hockey League (NHL), playing 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He made the move to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 2020-21 season before spells with the Ontario Reign and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League.

Sheffield Wednesday will observe a minute’s silence before kick-off in their Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday.