Adam Johnson: Man re-bailed over ice hockey player's death
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has had his bail extended.
The Nottingham Panthers player's neck was hit by a skate during a collision with Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave on 28 October.
The 29-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
South Yorkshire Police said a man, who was arrested in November, had been re-bailed until 14 May.
Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.