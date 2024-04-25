Adam Johnson: Man re-bailed over ice hockey player's death

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has had his bail extended.

The Nottingham Panthers player's neck was hit by a skate during a collision with Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave on 28 October.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

South Yorkshire Police said a man, who was arrested in November, had been re-bailed until 14 May.

