Adam Humphries says goodbye to Titans after signing with Washington

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries has said his goodbye to the team after signing a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team in free agency.

Humphries was released by the Titans earlier this offseason two years into a four-year, $36 million deal that simply didn’t work out in Nashville.

The 27-year-old slot receiver’s time with the Titans was marred by injury and a lack of involvement in the offense when he was on the field. Despite those two factors, Humphries did have some big catches along the way.

After signing his deal with Washington, Humphries took to Instagram to say his goodbyes to his now-former team.

“Thank you Tennessee for the past two years. I will always have love for the city of Nashville and the Titans,” Humphries said. “The journey continues to Washington! Excited to join the WFT and be apart of this great organization.”

Although Humphries is no longer on the Titans’ roster, he will still cost the team money in 2021, as his release carries a dead cap hit of $5 million, the biggest on Tennessee’s payroll for this coming season.

Thanks to the releases of Humphries and a handful of other players, Tennessee lands in the top 10 in the NFL in dead money total.

