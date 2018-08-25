Adam Humphries returns a missed field goal 109 yards

Matt Patricia didn’t look pleased at the end of the first half, and who can blame him?

The Lions kicked field goals on its first two drives after reaching the Tampa Bay 6-yard line and 8-yard line. His defense gave up a touchdown to the Bucs’ first-team offense and then watched Jameis Winston throw a touchdown for the Bucs in the second quarter.

But the worst offense for the Lions came on the final play of the first half.

The Lions lined up for a 62-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining in the half. Matt Prater‘s kick came up short, and Adam Humphries caught it in the back of the end zone and made like Auburn’s Chris Davis.

Humphries went 109 yards to the other end zone for a touchdown.

It’s a situation the Bucs worked on at the end of an Aug. 11 practice, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“As we know from the college game, that could be a season-changing play,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter told the newspaper, referencing the famous “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Alabama-Auburn game, where Davis returned a missed field goal 109 yards with no time remaining. “That’s just one of the many things that you’ve got to cover in training camp.”