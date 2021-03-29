Adam Humphries 'excited' to reunite with Ryan Fitzpatrick in Washington

Adam Humphries 'excited' to reunite with Ryan Fitzpatrick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For wide receiver Adam Humphries, signing with the Washington Football Team this offseason seemed like the right fit.

Joining an up-and-coming offense with a growing culture was a plus, as was the opportunity to come in and work as the traditional slot receiver option. Yet if Humphries needed any more convincing that Washington was the place for him, there was one added bonus that made the deal even more enticing.

By joining the team, he gets the chance to reunite with one of his favorite quarterbacks he's shared the field with: Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“I think it was a big factor. Like I said before, my previous two years spent with Fitzpatrick were some of the most fun I’ve had playing football in my career. I think Ryan would tell you the same thing," Humphries said to the media on Monday. "I know he also had a good time with the other nine teams he played for, but I think when he came to Tampa, he found a new love for the game. He brought some excitement to me as well. The familiarity there between Ryan and myself definitely played a factor in my decision."

Humphries and Fitzpatrick were teammates in Tampa Bay during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and while the receiver noted that there wasn't an actual recruiting by the quarterback this offseason, the two did exchange texts about plays they made together and Fitzpatrick floated around the idea of "let's run this back."

It's not a surprise that the opportunity to work with Fitzpatrick once again would entice Humphries. 2018 saw the seventh-year pro put together his best statistical season in the NFL. His 76 receptions for 816 yards and five touchdowns were influenced by Fitzpatrick's gun-slinging mentality and hot start to a season in which he started seven games under center.

"I think, obviously, when I was in Tampa the first three games of the season, I think he threw for 500-plus yards in the first three games. It’s hard not to have fun when you’re doing that," Humphries said, however slightly hyperbolic.

Fitzpatrick did tally over 400 yards in each of the first three games of the season. Those types of numbers are something pass-catchers are always going to appreciate. More yards means more targets and opportunities.

Beyond that, however, Humphries gained an appreciation for more than Fitzpatrick's right-arm talent. Seeing the mentality and effort the quarterback put forth each and every day no matter what was asked of him, Humphries was positively impacted by that presence.

“It’s exciting. Fitzy just makes coming to work everyday fun. You can tell he’s got a lot of passion when he plays," Humphries said. "He’s got a love for the game that not many people have. He just makes playing football fun. He brings a good attitude toward every situation.

"I think there’s just a calming sense to his demeanor in the huddle, on the sideline, pregame. A lot of guys just build up so many emotions pregame or on the bus ride to the stadium, and it gets a little tense at times. Just being around Fitzpatrick and just the way he carries himself, it’s calming and relaxing. It allows you to play freely. I’ve enjoyed that part of Ryan.”

It's been a few years since the two shared in the Tampa Bay version of FitzMagic, but Humphries knows he'll be getting the same atmosphere and play-style from the quarterback in 2021.

"He’s still slinging it," Humphries said. "I’m excited to link back up with him and have some fun.”