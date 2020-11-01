Titans receiver Adam Humphries took a hard hit to the head and neck from Jessie Bates late in the first quarter. It appeared Humphries lost consciousness as his head also bounced off the ground.

Humphries remained on the ground for several minutes as medical personnel removed his facemask and brought out a backboard. He eventually was helped to his feet and got onto the cart himself.

Officials somehow didn’t throw a flag for a hit on a defenseless receiver, and NFL supervisor of officials Al Riveron didn’t eject Bates from New York.

Humphries has a concussion, and the Titans have ruled him out.

The Titans have proved their own worst enemy. Stephen Gostkowski missed a 55-yard field goal on the Titans’ second drive, and Bates intercepted Ryan Tannehill in the end zone after the Titans reached the Cincinnati 8-yard line on their first drive.

Despite 200 yards and 12 first downs, the Titans trail the Bengals 17-7 at halftime.

Tannehill is only 6-of-13 for 86 yards and the interception. Derrick Henry has 58 yards on 12 carries, scoring the team’s only points on a 3-yard run.

Samaje Perine scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter for the Bengals, and Giovani Bernard added a 12-yard touchdown before halftime.

Joe Burrow is 14-of-21 for 125 yards. Tee Higgins has five catches for 71 yards and has drawn a 22-yard pass interference penalty on Johnathan Joseph in the end zone.

The Bengals lost defensive back Darius Phillips to a left groin injury. His return is doubtful.

Adam Humphries out with concussion as Titans trail Bengals 17-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk