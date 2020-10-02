Adam Humphries, Cameron Batson placed on Titans COVID-19 list

We learned on Friday morning that the Titans had two more players with positive COVID-19 tests and the team placed those players on the reserve/COVID-19 list later in the day.

Wide receivers Adam Humphries and Cameron Batson are the latest additions to the list. The list is for players who have tested positive or those who are quarantining because of close contact with an infected person, but the entire team is effectively in the latter group with the facility closed since Tuesday and Sunday’s game against the Steelers rescheduled for Week Seven.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson have also been added to the list this week. Practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin was placed on the list last week.

Six other team personnel and outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen have also tested positive over the last week.

