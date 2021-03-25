Adam Humphries agrees to one-year deal with Washington

The Washington Football Team has agreed terms with receiver Adam Humphries, the team announced. Multiple reports say it a one-year deal.

The Titans released Humphries a month ago, and he visited Washington on Thursday.

Washington also has added Curtis Samuel to the receivers room this offseason.

Humphries played only seven games last season, with one start, and finished with career-lows in catches (23) and receiving yards (228).

Humphries, 27, signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Titans before the 2019 season after four years in Tampa.

In his six seasons, Humphries has appeared in 79 games with 21 starts. He has totaled 279 catches for 2,931 yards and 13 touchdowns.

