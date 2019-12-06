Adam Humphries, Adoree’ Jackson out for Titans

The Titans helped their playoff odds by beating the Colts last Sunday and they can give themselves another boost in Oakland this weekend, but they’ll be taking that swing without four players.

Cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson and LeShaun Sims were ruled out on Friday along with wide receiver Adam Humphries and linebacker Daren Bates.

Humphries has been sidelined all week by an ankle injury. He caught a touchdown pass in last Sunday’s win and leads the team with 37 receptions on the season. Tajae Sharpe is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, which leaves Corey Davis, A.J. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Cody Hollister as the healthy wideouts this weekend.

Jackson is out with a foot injury and Sims will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Bates is also dealing with an ankle injury and the Titans will have to fill in for him on their special teams units as a result.