Adam Haseley MLB Draft Tape: Virginia's Adam Haseley was the ACC's leader in batting average and one of the leaders of the Cavaliers' offensive. Haseley is as talented in the batter's box as he is on the mound. With 18 career wins as a pitcher with a 2.51 ERA in addition to 21 career home runs, Haseley has been a nightmare for ACC opponents. Check out Haseley's MLB Draft Tape right here!