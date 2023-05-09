Adam Hansen speaks out after Lawrence Naesen hit by team car in Tro Bro Leon

Former pro Adam Hansen is now the CPA president

Adam Hansen has been a prominent presence on social media since becoming the new head of the CPA riders' union. This week he has investigated and spoken out about an incident that saw a rider hit by a team car at Tro Bro Léon.

On Tuesday, the Australian former rider who was elected as Gianni Bugno's successor as CPA president in March, published a series of screen-grabbed communications with riders and UCI commissaires.

He did not specify the rider, race, or drive in question, but it would appear to be AG2R Citroën's Lawrence Naesen, who claimed he was hit by a Groupama-FDJ car at Sunday's Tro Bro Leon, naming sport director Frederic Guesdon as the culprit.

"First time for everything, taken down by FDJ team car from behind at Tro Bro Léon," Naesen wrote on social media, before switching to French to sarcastically add: "Thank you and congratulations on winning a driving licence in a Kellogg's box."

Hansen replied to the Belgian at the time, saying: "We are working on this and we are sorry this happened to you. We already asked for an investigation a few hours ago. You can thank another rider for informing me about this situation."

Hansen returned to the topic on Tuesday, revealing an email exchange with the president of the UCI commissaire's panel from the race in question, which, given the reference to 27 gravel sectors, makes it clear it's Tro Bro Léon.

Hansen asked for action, explaining that he understood the rider was hit 40km from the finish and was lucky not to fall underneath the car. The reply does not appear to have been received well, with Hansen suggesting the issue was "brushed off as if it's part of racing, and it's been like this forever."

Hansen then published more screenshots, one from someone who said they were "scared shitless" and claimed the "driver just continued like nothing happened."

A further screengrab shows Hansen asking someone, presumably Naesen: "Did someone say sorry." The reply comes: No did not see or hear anything from the driver or team."

Hansen published the screengrabs alongside the following message: "I really don't know what upsets me more. A rider of mine gets hit by a car in a race. Then it's brushed off as it's part of racing, and it's been like this forever. Or not a single person came up to apologise to the rider that was hit by a car.

"I had 8 guys contact me regarding this and 3 calls from riders... so to them it's important. Without considering the rider who was hit by a car and the driver just drove off.... We have to stop living in the past...."

The CPA has been heavily criticised in recent years as issues over rider safety have ramped up, with some riders joining a breakaway union. Hansen appears to be aiming to add transparency and proactivity to the organisation.

He has done the rounds at recent races and has carried out rider surveys, publishing some results online.

Among the ideas generating support are the increase of the 3km-to-go safety net - where GC times are neutralised in case of crashes or mechanicals - to 5km, along with a yellow and red card system for punishing dangerous riding, a red card meaning a rider would be banned for the next WorldTour race.

