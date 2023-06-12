Adam Hadwin tackled by security while trying to celebrate Nick Taylor’s historic win at RBC Canadian Open

Adam Hadwin was trying to celebrate with his friend and fellow Canadian, and after the drought the country has been through at the Canadian Open, it’s easy to understand why. But at least one security officer on the green at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto wasn’t having it.

Hadwin, shortly after Nick Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood in a four-hole playoff at the RBC Canadian Open, was leveled by a security officer on the green with a bottle of Champagne in hand.

Adam Hadwin got SMOKED by security trying to celebrate with Nick Taylor. 😂



Canada has lost contain.

To be fair to the security guard — who made an incredible tackle — it’s hard to blame him. All he likely saw was a man running up to the golfer who won the tournament, and it’s his job to stop that.

Hadwin was watching the final holes with fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Corey Conners, and was there trying to celebrate Taylor's historic win; the last time a Canadian won this tournament was 1954.

“Corner of my eye I saw he got a nice tackle there,” Taylor said after his win. “I hope he's alright. He was upright when I saw him later. So I hope he doesn't wake up tomorrow morning with any broken ribs or anything.”

Thankfully, Hadwin is fine — and he seemed in a good mood about the whole thing.

Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled. — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 12, 2023

Words cannot describe the magnitude of what you just accomplished. So proud of you @ntaylorgolf59! — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Put it in the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/ucQUqRhsM1 — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Adam Hadwin, Mike Weir and Corey Conners were greenside to watch fellow Canadian Nick Taylor win the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday in Toronto. (Dan Hamilton/USA Today)

Hadwin finished tied for 12th after a final-round 68, which brought him to 11-under on the week. He had the best finish of any Canadian in the field, other than Taylor. Hadwin, 35, has one career win on the Tour (at the 2017 Valspar Championship). Hadwin has four top-10 finishes this season.

Taylor fended off Fleetwood in a four-hole playoff to pick up his third career Tour win. He sealed the win with a wild 72-foot eagle putt.