Adam Hadwin in contention at the Memorial seeking first PGA Tour win since 2017

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Adam Hadwin isn’t exactly a complete unknown, especially to those who follow the PGA Tour closely. He’s been playing professional golf for 15 years and joined the Tour in 2015.

But for the casual golf fan, you might remember him for a video that went viral about a year ago.

A year later, Hadwin is trying to raise his profile here at the Memorial as the 36-year-old seeks his second career victory on the PGA Tour. Hadwin shot a round of 72 on Friday and stands in second place at 6-under, three behind Scottie Scheffler.

“A pretty solid round of golf in tricky conditions, especially in a position for me that I haven’t been in in awhile and staring at leaderboards all day with my name on the top,” Hadwin said.

The former of University of Louisville golfer survived the windy conditions that presented a challenge to golfers during the tournament’s second round.

“It’s a tricky place to play. There’s so many shots where you have to be spot on and when you’re playing, whether it’s a 10-mile-an-hour gust or a 20-mile-an-hour gust you’re not sure, you kind of have to pick and hope you pick at the right time,” Hadwin said.

Hadwin missed the cut at Muirfield last year and didn’t even make the weekend in last week’s Canadian Open. It was the latest setback for a player that hasn’t finished in the Top 40 since last March.

“I just think that last week I just probably tried a little bit too hard, as silly as that sounds, and just kind of didn’t get out of my own way,” Hadwin said. “I was a little bit too focused on playing well instead of hitting good shots.”

Now Hadwin is in position to win on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2017.

“Trying to win a golf tournament, trying to stay in the same frame of mind, the same process, all those sort of things and, I mean it’s been seven years since I’ve won,” Hadwin said. “So I think it’s about time.”

