Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis will be staying put for the 2023 season.

Gotsis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to remain with the Jaguars on a two-year deal. No other terms of the deal were announced.

Gotsis was a 2016 second-round pick of the Broncos and he has spent the last three years in Jacksonville. He appeared in 15 regular season games last season and recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. He added three more tackles in a pair of postseason appearances.

Defensive backs Tre Herndon, Andrew Wingard, and Tevaughn Campbell have also re-signed with the Jaguars in recent days.

Adam Gotsis remains with Jaguars on two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk