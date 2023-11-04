Adam Gotsis fined $7,167 for unpenalized hit on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis received a $7,167 fine for his unpenalized hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 8.

The hit from Gotsis resulted in a ribs injury for Pickett that caused the Pittsburgh quarterback to miss the rest of the game.

Gotsis brings the BOOM 🇦🇺 @AussieJag Hopefully Kenny is ok though 🤞 pic.twitter.com/X2mBGlUcje — Nash Henry (@NashJagsNats22) October 29, 2023

After the game, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson blamed officials for his team’s 20-10 loss to the Jaguars, telling reporters that “every little call” went Jacksonville’s way.

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee received two fines of $11,806 each for unnecessary roughness on a pair of plays that happened on the same second quarter drive for Jacksonville. Both plays were unpenalized.

The only roughing the passer penalty of the game was called on the Steelers’ Keanu Neal, but that play didn’t result in a fine.

The relatively small fine for Gotsis is only the second time this season that a Jaguars player has been docked pay for a game-related rules violation. The only other time was a $5,611 fine for defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter for a hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 5.

Through eight weeks, the Jaguars are the third least penalized team in the NFL behind only the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

