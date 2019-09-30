Adam Gemili ready to silence doubters after Briton reaches 200m World Athletics Championships final in Doha

Britain's Adam Gemili won Monday night's 200 metre semi-final to reach the world championship final - 2019 Getty Images

Most athletes avoid bold predictions, preferring instead to err on the side of caution. There is always another day, a future race, a chance to prove your worth later down the line.

Adam Gemili has spent his entire career being that athlete and he is fed up with it. After missing out on Olympic bronze by 0.003 seconds, suffering countless injuries and having to listen to people within British Athletics tell him he is not good enough, he is hoping Tuesday’s 200-metre final is his time. As far as he is concerned, it has to be.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“A medal is something I’ve worked so hard for,” said Gemili, who has made European and Commonwealth podiums but never won an individual global medal.

“People have always said I should have medalled years ago. People always say ‘potential’ with me. I don’t like that word. I’m 25 years old now, if it’s not going to happen now… I need to start performing on a world stage.

“There’s no real excuses for not. My body’s healthy, I’ve done the training and I can go out there tomorrow.”

Gemili has struggled over the years through injury and misfortune Credit: Getty Images

As ever, it will be no easy task. Having won his heat on Sunday, Gemili replicated the feat in his semi-final on Monday night, triumphing in 20.03sec. That was marginally the fourth fastest time behind Noah Lyles, Alex Quinonez and Zhenye Xie, but Gemili reckons there is more to come.

“I feel confident,” he said. “I just wanted to go out there, put in a bit more effort than yesterday, still not fire 100 per cent, but I’m getting there. I just wanted to win my semi, get a good lane for the final and once you’re there anything can happen.”

Story continues

Two years ago, Gemili was not selected for the London World Athletics Championships and last year he was dropped from individual funding. People within his own governing body labelled him a relay runner and he keeps a folder on his phone with their negative quotes as fuel to spur him on. A few weeks ago he suggested he might reveal exactly what they say if he won a medal in Doha. The day has arrived.

It looks increasingly like only an unexpected turn of events will deny Dina Asher-Smith 200m gold, as she followed her 100m silver by cruising through the heats of the longer sprint on Monday while her rivals fell by the wayside.

Dina Asher-Smith won 100m silver on Sunday night, but may upgrade that in the 200m Credit: REUTERS

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Marie-Josee Ta Lou, 100m gold and bronze medallists respectively, opted not to contest the event, double world 200m champion Dafne Schippers withdrew injured and Blessing Okagbare, second fastest in the world this year, was disqualified.

Even Elaine Thompson looks to be a world away from the athlete who won the Olympic title three years ago, blaming a lack of sleep for only finishing second in her heat after missing out on a 100m medal the night before.

And then there was Asher-Smith, smashing out the fastest time of the heats (22.32sec) with minimal effort. Unless Thompson can somehow rediscover her best form in the space of 24 hours, there looks to be no genuine challengers to a crown heading Asher-Smith’s way. It is hers to lose.

One woman hoping to follow in Asher-Smith’s footsteps by claiming the first global outdoor medal of her career is Laura Muir, who insists a 1,500m podium finish is still firmly in her sights despite not competing since tearing her calf in July.

Muir was consigned to training twice a day in a swimming pool after the injury preventing her from running for six weeks, but she says the calf is now “100 per cent” and she is back to full fitness.

“I can go into the competition being confident in my body, but it’s not been the most ideal preparation over these past couple of months,” she said.

“Going into this year I said I wanted to win a medal in Doha. That's always been my target and I think I am still capable of doing that. If I can win gold that would be absolutely fantastic. I’m not going to rule it out.”

The presence of Sifan Hassan in the 1,500m will make Laura Muir's task that little bit harder Credit: EPA

Her task has been made significantly harder by world No 1 Sifan Hassan, of Holland, confirming she will also contest the event, having stormed her way to 10,000m gold last week.

On the most exciting night of action so far at these world championships, Karsten Warholm won the 400m hurdles in 47.42sec, Russian neutral athlete Mariya Lasitskene cleared 2.04m to take high jump gold, and Ethiopian Muktar Edris saw off the threat of the Norwegian Ingebrigtsen brothers to win the 5,000m title.