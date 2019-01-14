Adam Gase's crazy eyes were the true star of his Jets news conference

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports


Adam Gase was introduced as the new head coach of the New York Jets on Monday. With the Miami Dolphins firmly in his rearview mirror, he’s ready to work with young quarterback Sam Darnold and experience the intense passion of Jets fans.

He’s also ready to freak out every football fan who dares to look at his terrified visage.

During Gase’s introductory news

conference, the new head coach made some, uh, interesting decisions with his facial expressions. Well, “interesting” isn’t really the right word. Strange. Odd. Frightening. Bizarre. Crazy. Unsettling. Any of those words would work.


And that’s just the tip of the crazy-eyed iceberg. There is so much more.



People didn’t Zapruder the footage to get those screenshots. They didn’t have to,  because Gase was crazy-eyeing all over the place.





Brainwashing is a good suggestion, but has anyone considered that Sam Beckett picked that moment to Quantum Leap into Gase’s body? Or that he’s actually an alien wearing Adam Gase’s skin?

To be fair to Gase, not everyone feels comfortable answering questions on camera for a sea of reporters.


Let’s hope he’s more relaxed in less formal settings, because having one-on-one meetings with a guy who constantly looks like his eyeballs are trying to exit his skull? That’s what nightmares are made of.

With his introductory news conference out of the way, Gase has several months before he has to do something like this again. Considering that he looked like someone who was being held against their will during the entire event, that’s probably not bad news for him. As for the rest of us? We’ll just have to make do with the clips and screenshots from Monday’s news conference. Thankfully, it’s a deep, deep well.

Adam Gase was introduced as Jets head coach on Monday, and so were his wide, intense eyes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
