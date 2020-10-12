Adam Gase wishes Le'Veon Bell would stop liking tweets about his lack of usage

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell isn’t happy with his usage, or lack thereof. How do we know? He’s been liking tweets that complain about his lack of usage. When a reporter asked head coach Adam Gase about Bell’s passive-aggressive Twitter activity, Gase didn’t hold back.

“I hate that’s the route that we go with all of this instead of just talking to me about it, but it is the way guys want to do it nowadays,” Gase said, before revealing that he hasn’t had a chance to speak with Bell about any of this.

Publicly criticizing a clearly unhappy player is certainly a way to handle this situation. But let’s imagine all the other ways Gase could have responded to a visibly unhappy player. Could he have waited to answer that question until after he’d spoken with Bell? He sure could have. Could he have declined to answer because it’s an internal team issue? You bet. Instead of putting the burden on the players, could Gase take the initiative as the head coach and make open and honest communication between him and his players a priority? He definitely could.

Gase isn’t doing any of those things. Instead he’s doing pretty much the exact same thing Bell is doing, only he’s doing it directly to the media.

Winning can fix a lot of things. Even winning just one game. But the problems with Gase and the Jets seem too deep for even winning to fix.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell and head coach Adam Gase aren't seeing eye to eye. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Gase may give up play-calling duties

The Jets fell to 0-5 on Sunday, giving Gase more double-digit losses in his head coaching career than total wins. The Jets aren’t just awful, they don’t seem to be getting any better. At a news conference on Monday, Gase admitted that he’s considering giving up play-calling duties to see if that changes anything.

Jets coach Adam Gase admitted that he's "toyed" with the idea of giving up play-calling, but didn't say he would do it. "Everything is on the table at this point. ... I'm considering everything, whatever can help us turn things in the right direction." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 12, 2020

Gase said everything is on the table, and that includes a major change in play-calling duties. Gase has called the plays for his four-plus seasons as a head coach, but only one of those has been a winning season. At this point, Gase should probably do more than “toy with” giving up those duties.

