Adam Gase updates Jets' injury situation after 49ers game

Injuries continued to pile up Sunday for the Jets.

After a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Adam Gase revealed several more ailing players in wide receiver Breshad Perriman, offensive lineman Connor McGovern and cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Arthur Maulet.

"Just an injury update -- Perriman went out with an ankle, Wilson with a concussion, McGovern went out with a hamstring, Maulet went out with a groin," Gase said. "We'll get further evaluations with all those guys and then have more information as soon as probably tomorrow, probably tomorrow at some point."

The Jets were already without a list of key players, including running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Jamison Crowder being out with hamstring injuries.

Entering next Sunday's 4:05 p.m. game against the Colts (1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Jets need all the help they can get to recover from their 0-2 deficit.

"Obviously, we did not play the game that we needed to play," Gase said. "We needed to eliminate all of the explosive plays on defense -- we didn't do that. We had to do a good job of moving the ball, staying third and manageable -- we did that in the first half on offense, but we didn't score when we got our chance in the red zone.

"We just didn't do enough as a team to really do anything against these guys. I mean, when you play a good team, even with the guys that are down, we've got to find a way to be more consistent and play complementary football at some point."

